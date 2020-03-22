|
|
Julia E Stilinovich
March 1, 1925 - March 19, 2020
Julia E Stilinovich died on March 19, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Iowa on March 1, 195 and moved to Kuna ID as a young child. Lived in Boise ID and in Salt Lake City UT until she retired from the telephone company, at which time she moved back to Meridian, ID. She was a member of the Ten Mile Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Vona (Hootman) Reynolds and John Reynolds, her sister Jimmy Tucker, Vonalou McKinney and infant twin sister Betty Jean Reynolds, and her brothers John Reynolds and Rex Reynolds. Also preceded by husbands Lloyd Gregory and Steve Stilinovich.
She is survived by her daughter Benita (Julius) Lambert of Milwaukee, WI; grandson Anthony (Melissa) Russell and great grandsons Ethan, Andrew, and William Russell of St Paul, MN as well as many nieces and nephews.
She will be interned in a private ceremony at Cloverdale Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggest that in lieu of floral arrangements memorials in Julia's name be made to the or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020