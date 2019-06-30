Juliane Maria Ruth Dittenber

October 30, 1925 - June 14, 2019

Juliane Maria Ruth Dittenber, born October 30, 1925, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Juliane was born in Essen, Germany to Cornelius and Louise Zelesnik. Later the family moved to Schenkenberg, Germany. On October 14, 1944 she married Reinhold Dittenber.

In 1947, after the birth of their son Ulrich, they left Schenkenber and moved to Feggendorf, West Germany. Two daughters, Renate in 1949, and Angelika in 1951, joined the family. They lived in Feggendorf, West Germany until November 14, 1956, when they immigrated to the United States settling in Moselem, PA. Juliane studied hard to become a US citizen. On November 7, 1962 she, along with her children, became US citizens. In 1965 the family moved to Nampa, ID making that their permanent home.

Juliane worked many years in a day care center in Nampa, which she loved and enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reinhold, in 2009. Juliane is survived by her three children, Rick (Ulrich) & Linda Dittenber, Renate Dittenber and Angie (Angelika) & Jim Voyles, seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A special thanks to Park Place for all the loving care for 11 years. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

