Julie A Bell

July 20, 1938 - September 18, 2020

On September 18, 2020, Julie A. Bell (Ma Bell), loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 82 at home with her family by her side.

Julie was born July 20, 1938 in Hot Springs, Idaho to William and Sarah Parsons. She was born and raised in Owyhee County. From the time Julie could walk until the age of fourteen she was right alongside her father herding sheep. She graduated from Bruneau, ID in 1956. Julie married Joe Bell in 1958 and they had six children together. Julie volunteered thirty-seven years for the Special Olympics, she stood by two of her children and their decisions to join the army, she always made sure to keep the fireplace and made sure everyone was taken care of, she was the rock of the family and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her Sisters.

Julie was preceded into death by her husband Joe, brother Wes, half-brother Fred, grandson Seth and adopted daughter Karen. She is survived by her sisters Lynda (& Dan Laird), Madeline Goehring, six children Cody (& Coralee), Toby (& Janet), Connie (C.J.), William (Spencer) (& Conner), Christy, and Billy (B.J.); ten grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.





