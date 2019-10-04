|
|
Julie Dianne Miranda
August 29, 1955 - September 30, 2019
Julie Dianne Miranda, at home; Sept. 30, 2019. Julie was born in San Francisco, CA August 29, 1955 the first of 5 children born to Walter and Carolyn Riess. In 1973, shortly after graduating as Salutatorian from San Francisco Christian High school, the family moved to Nampa, ID. Julie worked for McDonald's 17 years, held jobs in other food services in public schools , and worked with children in Day Care Centers . May 20, 1995 she married the love of her life, Richard Miranda. She got her CDL; the two traveling as a truck driving team for several years.
Julie was gentle and kind, always cheerful, living an exemplary life as a true Christian, a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and loyal friend. She never faltered in her Faith, remained sweet, loving and smiling - even on the very day she left us for Heaven. She was preceded in death by her father, sister Melanie Riess, and her sister/cousin Vanja Meinhardt. Julie will be greatly missed by her husband, stepson John and Leira Miranda; 3 grandchildren, her mother, and siblings Cindy and Scott Emry, Lorianne Riess, Daniel and Nancy Riess, 11 nieces, nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Friends are invited to share in a celebration of her life Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the home of Scott and Cindy Emry; 3430 E Chinden Blvd. Boise, ID 83616 - Doors open 3PM, Service 4PM Food & Fellowship following.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019