Julie Kathleen Roters

August 20, 1942 - March 27, 2019

Julie Kathleen Roters (76) passed away March 27, 2019 after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. Julie was born August 20, 1942 in Boise, Idaho to Howard (Bus) and Frances (Frankie) Johns. Julie was raised in Boise's East End and spent morning, noon, and night at the Natatorium Swimming Pool; morning at Swim Team practice, noon at the Avenue Inn eating Chris' hamburgers, and night being a lifeguard. Julie was an accomplished swimmer winning many ribbons, medals, and trophies in freestyle and backstroke events. Julie set the State backstroke record in the 100yard event, which she still holds today as they soon switched to meters. In her teenage years, you would see her driving her high school friends around in Frankie's 1947 Ford convertible … sometimes without her permission. Julie attended East Junior High, Boise High, BJC, and University of Idaho. She was a member of St Michael's church. She retired as a dental assistant a number of years ago, to pursue other interests. She enjoyed taking walks most days with her neighbors, gardening, bowling Friday mornings, spending time at her home in McCall, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her sister, Ginny, her brother, Peter, her husband, Jim, her two sons, John and Michael, four grandsons, and one granddaughter survive her.