June Victoria Christensen
June 20, 1923 - November 13, 2020
June Victoria Christensen went to her eternal home on November 13, 2020 at Karcher Estates in Nampa. A private family gravesdie service will be held at the Cloverdale Memorial Park in Boise. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date.
June was born on June 20, 1923 in Nampa where she was raised and spent her entire life. She was a first generation American. Both of her parents came to Idaho from Denmark early in the 20th century. Her Dad came first and obtained a position with the railroad, then brought over his bride. They found a house near 12th Ave. and 7th St. where an Albertsons is now and began their new life.
June graduated from high school in 1942 and then went on to Nampa Business College. She became office manager and bookkeeper at Gibbs Transfer and Storage where she worked for 26 years. Then she held a similar position at Asqueta Paint and Glass for 16 years, retiring in 1988.
She was a faithful member of the First Mennonite Church. Her strong commitment to the Christian faith made her a sought-after person to serve on important committees. Her love for children found her deeply involved in the children's department of the church which included filling the role of teacher and superintendent for many years. Her business experience served the church well as church secretary for numerous years.
June enjoyed knitting, crocheting, ceramics, card making, crafts and has made many baby blankets for Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center. She created an impressive collection of ceramics over the years. She liked to read, play games and visit with friends. She loved to entertain with barbeques and dinners. Her meticulous determination to provide the best in taste and quality always made an invite from June a top priority for family and friends. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her niece all over the valley. She loved her nieces and nephews, and they were a big part of her life.
Goldcrest became her home in June 2001 after moving off the family home place, North of Nampa, that her father had built. As her parents aged, June took a big responsibility for their care as well as the farm. The years that she spent in the Goldcrest Community were very fulfilling. Her vigor for and love of life was strikingly demonstrated by her strict exercise agenda, which combined with her social skills made her a highly respected and favored individual in that close-knit community. In 2015 she moved to Karcher Estates, where she was always eager to help, offer a kind word, and ready to give a hug to someone who needed one.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Marie Christensen and her sisters, Ann Garber and Myrtle Hansen.
June's lifestyle never seemed to cramp her zest for living life to its fullest through travel, socializing and service to others. In remembrance, donations may be made in her name to the Boise Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com