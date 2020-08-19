June Ann Haney Jenkins

October 23, 1937 - August 13, 2020

June Ann Haney was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 23, 1937, the only child of Mary E. and John T. Haney. The family moved to Terre Haute, Indiana and June graduated with honors from Honey Creek High School and then as Valedictorian from Saint Anthony's School of Nursing in 1958, becoming a Registered Nurse. She married her high school sweetheart James C. Jenkins on November 15, 1958. The couple had three children - Jayne Schubert, Jean Lockhart and James Criss Jenkins. After many years of serving as an RN, June completed her degree at San Jose State and became a licensed Nurse Practitioner and loved her career helping people. She also traveled extensively including Asia and Europe and achieved her childhood dream of visiting Paris. She had many hobbies and was passionate about the environment and her community, supporting charities that championed children's issues and wildlife.

June and her husband enjoyed spending time with their daughter Jayne and her husband Phillip and their eldest granddaughter Stephanie Atienza. They were excited to become great-grandparents and enjoyed Stephanie's four children.

June and Jim then moved to Meridian, Idaho after retirement in 2005 to be closer to their son Criss and his wife Carrie and their youngest granddaughter Jordan Jenkins. Their daughter Jean Lockhart followed in 2007 to be with the family.

June was a Christian and went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020 after a long illness, passing away quickly in her home with her loving family close by. She was beautiful and vibrant and was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She frequently commented on what a wonderful life she had with her husband Jim and her family. She was deeply loved and will be missed.





