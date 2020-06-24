Justin Galloway
Justin D. Galloway
September 26, 1938 - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Justin D. Galloway died Thursday June 18 , 2020. He was born September 26, 1938 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Julian and Mary Galloway. He was the middle child of twelve siblings; only one remains. He went through the 6th grade at Calico Rock, Arkansas in the 1950's and at some point they all moved to Washington State where there was more opportunity for work. He was well received by many people and began playing basketball in the city and church leagues. He met and married his wife, Ruth and they had two children there and moved to California. While living in California, they had two more children. He worked for the forest service on a lookout tower for a while, then transitioned into working in appliance repair. They finally moved to Idaho and he opened his own appliance repair business, retiring in the year 2009. He loved to hunt and fish, which he did every chance he got. Their children are Lynette & Richard Hawkins of Caldwell, Steven Galloway of Meridian, Laura & Kyle Nolder of New Meadows, and Karla Pittman of Caldwell. They have seven grandkids, Richard, Melinda, Chase, Tanner, Braydon, Dorian and Breanna and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Sawyer. He will be greatly missed, by all who knew him.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
