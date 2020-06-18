Kailey Justine Varnadoe

June 4th, 1995 - June 1st 2020

Kailey varnadoe was born on June 4th 1995 to Lisa Bonds and Tommie Varnadoe in Walterboro, South Carolina. She died suddenly and unexpectedly in her home in South Dakota. Anyone who knew Kailey knew that she was a bright and beautiful soul. She loves music and singing and wanted to make a career out of cosmetology. She is loved by so many people. Her memory lives on by her mother Lisa Bonds step-father Brandin and stepmother Candace Varnadoe whom she considered her bonus mom, her grandparents Sheryl, Rolland & Faith, her niece Ella, her siblings Crystal, Christopher, Clayton (CJ), Emma and Cody, many aunts and uncle's including Samantha & Lee, Amy & Charles, Mandy, Marshall, Beau & Paula, Andrea and Jay, her cousins and many other family and friends that she felt we're just like her family. She is preceded in death by her father and best friend Tommie Varnadoe and grandmother Brenda. A memorial service will be held at Sovereign Grace Fellowship, 1311 6th Street S, Nampa Idaho, on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 3pm





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store