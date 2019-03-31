Kara Gordon

December 19, 1944 - March 21, 2019

Payette

Kara Gordon was born December 19, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah and joined her mother, Joise, her father and her brother, Darhl. She was raised in Idaho in small towns on small farms. She finished high school in 1961. She worked on small farms in her younger years. In 1963 she married and to that union came the only child she gave birth to, a daughter, Sidney Victoria. She started working full time as a UPS driver in 1978, a job she truly loved. She divorced in 1980. In 1988, while on the job, she met the man of her dreams, Alex Gordon. They were married soon after and recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Their life together was filled with more happiness and love than anyone could ask for. Alex has two children, Shonna and Frank. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . As per her request there will be no service. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019