Karen Ann Atwood
March 3, 1954 - July 2, 2019
Karen Atwood passed away in her home in Meridian, Idaho on Tuesday July 2nd, 2019. After a long and difficult battle with cancer she went peacefully, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 9th, 1954 in Tacoma, Washington, and was raised in Riverside, California by her parents, James and Betty Lambert. Karen moved to Idaho at the age of 28 and spent the remainder of her life here with her family.
Karen enjoyed photography, graphic design, the ocean, camping and fishing around the Sawtooth Mountains and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers: Roger (Val) Lambert and brother, Rick Lambert; son, Christopher (Brittany) Lockhart; daughter, Shawna (Steve) Harrison; daughter, Karena (Jim) Kibbee; son, James (Maddy) Atwood; and grandchildren: Dylan Harrison, Mikaela Kibbee, Riley Harrison, and Evan Lockhart.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 11, 2019