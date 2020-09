Karen Faye Clark

May 16, 1960 - August 29, 2020

Karen passed away peacefully on a Saturday morning. Her memory will live on through her husband, 4 children, 4 grandchildren, and 3 siblings. She was a beautiful and vibrant person who was always there for her family and friends. Though she seems far away, she will forever remain close in the hearts of those that knew her.





