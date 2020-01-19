|
Karen Leedy Yates
December 14, 1947 - January 3, 2020
Karen Leedy Yates, 72, died of metastatic breast cancer on Friday, January 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
To honor her life, graveside services will be held at 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 W Hill Road, Boise followed by a Celebration of Life (the "party" she hardily requested!) from 1-4pm at Eagle Hills Golf Course, 605 N Edgewood, Eagle.
She was born on December 14, 1947 to Keith and Frances Leedy in Ontario, Oregon. Early she lived in Payette, Idaho but later moved to Caldwell, where she attended school; graduating with the Caldwell High School class of 1966. She kept in close touch with many classmates over the years and enjoyed meeting for lunch and reunions to share memories and laughs.
In June 1966, she married Ric Adler and together they had daughters, Leslie Adler Doerr (John) of Atlanta and Kari Adler Swanson (Ben) of Boise. They later divorced, but share grandsons; Ian and Mason Doerr and Austin, Jackson and Colton Swanson, and granddaughter; Marci Doerr Shell, as well as five great-grandchildren.
A few years later, she gave birth to her youngest daughter, Leah Korte Barkes. Leah added another granddaughter; Jordyn Korte Novack and grandson; Brady Meekhof.
Karen worked in Caldwell as a secretary for Simplot until moving to Boise and taking a position as a legal secretary for the Idaho Department of Transportation. It is here that she met and worked with Chick Yates. They married on May 10, 1996 in Elko, Nevada. Friends and partners for 27 years. Together they shared a close circle of friends and neighbors. She loved the card parties, lunches, dinners and trips they all shared over the years.
She also found enjoyment in her gardening, home decorating projects, crafts, shopping, and schnauzer, Betsy. Her hair, nails, and make-up were always on point even until her last days!
In addition to her husband and daughters, she has also left behind her step-daughters; Jill Yates Hymas (Scott) of Boise and her children, Taylor, Madison and Jack; and Amy Yates Muta (Matt) of Atlanta and her children, Hana, Mika and Ryo, whom she loved like her own; sister Nachele Farden of Boise; and best friend; Evey McAdams, who was always there for her.
In death, she joins her daughter, Leah; brother, Keith "Kit" Leedy, parents and grandparents.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020