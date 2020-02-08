Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Untied Methodist Church
824 E Logan St
Caldwell, ID
Karen Plett


1947 - 2020
Karen Plett Obituary
Karen Sue Plett
December 22, 1947 - February 3, 2020
Karen Sue Plett was born Dec 22,1947 and entered into rest Feb 3, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. Her parents were Clarence and Evelyn Plett, of Caldwell, ID.
Karen grew up in the peaceful 1950's in Escondido, CA. As a little girl, she loved playing outdoors with all the neighbor kids, especially with plastic action figures with an "old west" theme.
She was a member of Girl Scouts, USA, and traveled with her troop to an international house of friendship in Cuernavaca, Mexico. She was a member of the First Congregational Church. She graduated from Escondido High School, class of 1966.
Karen moved to Caldwell, ID in 1980. She was a long-time employee of West Valley Hospital, and later Diamond Z Manufacturing. She was a faithful member of Caldwell United Methodist Church. She enjoyed exercising with her friends at Classy Fitness.
Karen loved decorating for staff parties and church functions. She was a generous and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Karen was a life-long learner, acquiring an encyclopedic knowledge of Elizabethan England and ancient Egypt. She adored her faithful dogs, first Duffy, then little Zeus. She loved her 3 trips to Las Vegas.
All of us will miss Karen, friends and family: sisters Kathy (Steve) and Connie (Tom); nieces Joanna (Demian) and Sarah (Eric); nephew Nick (Cristina); and "grands" Madelyn, Jenna, Evelyn, Max, Noah, Justine, and Eden; "great-grand" Oliver.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Febraury 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Untied Methodist Church, 824 E Logan St, Caldwell, ID 83605. Friends can share a memory of Karen at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020
