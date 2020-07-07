Karen Lea (Henrichs) White
May 13th, 1940 - July 2nd, 2020
Karen was born May 13th, 1940 to Cleo D. Henrichs and Mabel (Farr) Henrichs in American Falls, Idaho. In 1947, the family moved to a farm between Nampa and Meridian. Karen graduated from Meridian High School in 1958. The next year she began her banking career at Idaho First National Bank. In 1962, Karen married Leonard John White. They have one daughter, Leah "Molly" (White) Marchbanks.
Karen's banking career spanned thirty years, ending in 1988 at Treasure Valley Bank. In 1989, Karen and John embarked on a joint career working for Holiday Retirement Corp as managers at Chateau de Boise. Later they became roving managers for Holiday, filling in at facilities from Saskatchewan, Canada to Beaverton, Oregon and down the coastline to Santa Rosa, California.
Throughout the years, Karen and John enjoyed many hobbies. They loved the mountains of Idaho and spent weekends and vacations camping near McCall and Cascade. They also snowmobiled for many years, making new friends at every stop. In their later years, it became more like "glamping" in the numerous motorhomes they owned - each one bigger than the last! Karen was a good cook but hands-down favorites were her pancakes as well as her tapioca pudding served with half & half and sprinkled with sugar!
In January 2017, Karen moved to Lenity Assisted Living as the very first resident at the facility. She enjoyed many perks as the first resident and was treated like a queen. Many thanks are owed to Lenity owners, Ryan and Cece, as well as all of the staff there. Additional thanks go to Jen Gooding, NP with Doctors House Calls of Idaho and Teresa Coiner, RN with Doctors Hospice of Idaho for their outstanding and compassionate care of Karen.
Karen is survived by her daughter Leah (Rick) Marchbanks, grandchildren Cody (Nicole) Marchbanks and Samantha Marchbanks (Kris Moncada), as well as her two beautiful great-grandchildren Gavin and Karlee Marchbanks. Karen is also survived by her sisters Chris Porter, Eleanor Stewart and Pat (Ze) Todd and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by husband John, her parents, brother Darrell Henrichs and special brothers-in-law Clyde Porter and Jim Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org
. Arrangements under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel in Nampa.