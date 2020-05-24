Kathleen Loughney
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Regina Loughney
March 30, 1950 - May 13, 2020
Kathleen Regina Loughney (Sivulich) passed away, with her daughter's by her side Wednesday, May 13, 2020 due to Early Onset Alzheimer's.
Kathleen was born on a rare snowy night in Tacoma, Washington on March 30, 1950, the 5th of 10 children of Richard M. and Mary Loughney. She moved with her family to Lewiston, Idaho in 1958 where she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1968 from Lewiston Senior High.
Kathleen had an outstanding and successful 40 year nursing career in Idaho, Utah and Washington State. She was blessed with a quick wit and lively sense of humor loved by all who knew her and those who appreciated her ability to keep a light heart. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. For the full obituary visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved