Kathleen Virginia Vanscoy

April 15, 1947 - APril 13, 2019

It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, grandma and friend. Cathy was born to the late Helen and Samuel Flanagan on April 15, 1947 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Shortly, thereafter, her family moved to San Diego, California where this blonde haired, blued eyed beauty frolicked the beaches with her best friend Linda Peterson. Cathy graduated from La Jolla High School in 1965 then lived in Newport Beach, CA for a year in a house her grandfather had built. She loved to return over the years to the beach house and took her sons as often as she could. In 1966, Cathy moved to Seattle, Washington landing a job with Boeing. She married and soon settled in Caldwell, Idaho.

In 1987, Cathy married Leonard Vanscoy who she met while employed as a restitution clerk for Canyon County. After retiring, Cathy and Leonard traveled for several months enjoying their time exploring the Eastern United States. Then, for the next few years being snowbirds in Arizona.

Cathy enjoyed gardening, knitting, camping and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Leonard Vanscoy; her two sons, Robert (Allie) Sellers, Todd (Cori) Sellers; her two step-sons, Leonard (Camille) Vanscoy, Ted Vanscoy; her beloved grandchildren Destiny, Zachary, Liberty, Kyle Sellers; Heather, Hannah, and Colton Vanscoy; along with three great grandchildren, Unique, Keyon, and Grady.

Cathy's service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 at Deer Flat Free Methodist Church, 17703 Beet Road, Caldwell, Idaho. Friends can share a memory of Cathy at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019