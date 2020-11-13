Kathy Nagel Baker
December 17, 1946 - November 9, 2020
Kathy Baker passed away on November 9, 2020. She spent her life loving and caring for as many as she possibly could. Kathy was mother to Wendy, Rob, and Brandon; she was like a mother to their spouses: Jim, Dana, and Kate. Kathy was "Grammy" to six lucky grandchildren: Katie, Tanner, Grace, Maggie, Lucy, and Violet.
For more than 52 years, Kathy made a family with her husband, Marshall. The two met at the University of Idaho in Moscow and married at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. Together, they raised their three children across the country - from Walla Walla, to Columbus (OH), to Albuquerque, to Tulsa, and back to Boise. Throughout their life together, Kathy and Marshall traveled the world. They explored many cultures on cruises, bike tours, church expeditions, and more.
Kathy was born Kathleen Mary Nagel. She grew up in Boise with her brothers, Pat and Dennis. Her parents, Florence and Bob Nagel raised the family while building a specialty photography business, Idaho Camera. Once Kathy had grown children, she joined her brothers in the family business as both a portrait photographer and talented salesperson. She was proud to contribute to what her family built.
In the end, Kathy was surrounded by family and at peace. If you knew her, you witnessed Kathy's remarkable capacity to love, her joy-filled spirit, and a laugh that would energize and invigorate you. Kathy's love for children was inspiring. Kathy's legacy lives on in her six grandchildren.
In place of flowers, Kathy's family invites you to send gifts of thanks and appreciation to the staff of Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care (10681 McMillan Rd; Boise, ID 83713) for the incredibly dedicated care they provide every day. Additionally, donations to https://act.alz.org/
are also appreciated.