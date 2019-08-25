|
Katie Pearl Heberger
July 3, 1935 - August 20, 2019
Katie Pearl Heberger, 84, of La Grande, passed away at her daughter's home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held August 29, 2019 at 11:00am at the Christ Lutheran Church, 1406 West Cherry Lane, Meridian, Idaho. She will be buried alongside her husband at the Idaho Veterans' Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
Katie was born July 3, 1935, in Boise, Idaho, to Richard and Caroline (Link) Rodgers, the second of four daughters. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1954. Following graduation from beauty school, she worked as a hairstylist throughout the remainder of her life.
In 1958, she met a young fellow named Raymond Heberger and they married a year later on May 28, 1959. They made their home in southwestern Idaho, where they raised three daughters: Eileen, Teresa and Carrie. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and making her home a special place. Two of her favorite pastimes were watching Boise State Football and the Seattle Mariners.
Katie is survived by her daughters; Teresa (Bill) Hennessey of Caldwell, ID; Carrie (Doug) Harsin of La Grande; Katie's sister, Virginia Hazzard of Boise, ID; 6 grandchildren, Tabitha Mattie, Melinda Sanguinetti, Danielle Pickens, Seth Pickens, Trevor Hennessey and Spencer Harsin; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Eileen Heberger-Pickens; parents Richard and Caroline Rodgers; and sisters Phyllis Hogan and Carol Brown.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019