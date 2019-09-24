|
Kayla M. Skelton
April 28, 1935 - September 14, 2019
Kayla M. Skelton, 84, died of cancer September 14, 2019, at home in Caldwell. She was born April 28, 1935, in Dalhart, Texas, the second of Charlie and Benna Felts' three children.
During Kayla's early years the family lived in Dalhart and Herford, Texas, moving to Lariat, Texas, after World War 2 where they owned a grocery store and service station. Kayla attended school in nearby Farwell, participating in athletic and music groups. After graduation in 1953, she attended Abilene Christian College, where she was active in academic and service organizations, as well as the Big Purple Band. At ACC, she met Warren Skelton. The two married March 29, 1956. Shortly afterward, Warren was drafted, and Kayla returned to Lariat and worked as the secretary at Farwell High School.
Upon Warren's return from military service, he took a job with the Oregon State College Extension Service in Burns, Oregon, where their three children were born. In Burns, Kayla was active in the Church of Christ, led 4-H groups, performed with a women's vocal quartet, and bowled on league teams.
In 1972, the family moved near Middleton, Idaho. Soon after, Kayla began work at First Security Bank in Caldwell. She was secretary to several bank managers and earned her Certified Professional Secretary designation, retiring in the mid-1990s soon after Wells Fargo purchased the bank. During those years she continued to serve in the Church of Christ, led Junior Achievement classes, spoke for Christian women's events, and supported her children at countless sports, music and other school events.
For about 10 years after retirement, Kayla enjoyed sewing custom bridal and prom dresses, traveling with Warren in his crop insurance job, and volunteering with the Southwest Idaho Project Linus charity, which makes blankets for children in need. Although a serious car accident in 2006 slowed her down, Kayla continued to be a vibrant part of her church and Project Linus.
Kayla is remembered as a gracious hostess, gifted storyteller, loving wife, and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by Warren, her husband of 63 years; son Koby (Karen) Skelton of Sacramento; daughters Benna Underwood of Little Rock and Kelly (Jeff) Deatherage of Portland; granddaughters Katerah Underwood of Little Rock and Caitlin (Dominick) Pollastro of Fort Hood, Texas; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heart 'n Home Hospice, 822 S 10th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605, whose staff cared lovingly for Kayla; or to the Caldwell Church of Christ, 4012 S. 10th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605, her church home of nearly 50 years.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Caldwell Church of Christ under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019