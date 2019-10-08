Home

Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2808 S Montana Avenue
Caldwell, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2808 S Montana Avenue
Caldwell, ID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Cornwall


1925 - 2019
Keith Cornwall Obituary
Keith Edward Cornwall, 94, of Caldwell, died Saturday, Sept 28, 2019. Viewing hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel at 504 S Kimball Avenue, Caldwell, Idaho. Services will be October 12, 2019, viewing at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2808 S Montana Avenue, Caldwell. Interment will follow. Condolences may be shared and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
