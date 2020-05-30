Kelly Jo FillmoreJune 3, 1968 - April 7, 2020Kelly Jo Fillmore entered the gates of heaven on April 7, 2020, with family at her side, at the age of 51.She was the second child born to Ralph and Kay Fillmore of Jordan Valley, Oregon. She and her brothers, Mark and Clint, all grew up on the family ranch with their parents. Kelly attended the Jordan Valley Elementary School and graduated from Jordan Valley High School in 1986. She participated in Junior High and High School sports, as well as Little Britches, Western States and High School Rodeo events.Kelly loved working and helping on the ranch with her family. Going to Cow Camp was always one of the highlights - riding, branding, and hanging out with her best friend Jodi, and her cousins - "Fun for All".Hunting, fishing, camping, being a rock hound and spending time with her family and friends were always high on Kelly's list. She loved the outdoors and the ranching and farming lifestyle.You know it's been said, "You can take the Girl out of the Country, but you can't take the Country out of the Girl" - and that's how it was with Kelly.Kelly is preceded in death by her grandparents, Uncle Bucky, Aunt Donna, Aunt Naomi, Aunt Barbara, Kenny and Braden.Kelly is survived by her children: Michael (Megan), Toby (Katie), Morgan, and Talynn; grandchildren: Ryleigh, Sienna, Kenadee, Wesson, and Milo; parents, Ralph and Kay; brothers: Mark (Diana), Clint (Laurie); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd at 3:00 P.M. at Caldwell Park at the Bandshell. Due to the current circumstances, we ask that only family and close friends attend, as the park still has specific gathering restrictions in place.