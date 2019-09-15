|
|
Kelly Neil Perkins
July 28, 1958 - August 24, 2019
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Kelly Perkins, loving son, father, grandpa, uncle, and brother, passed away at the age of 61. Kelly was born on July 28, 1958, in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated in 1976 from Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Idaho. Kelly remained in the area where he raised a family and ran his business, Perkins Repair.
Kelly grew up working on the family fruit farm where he developed a love for the outdoors and mechanics. When he was around eight, he had his first experience on a motorcycle; a Bridgestone 50cc that he and his sister named Tennessee Tuxedo. Despite some early mishaps and crashes, Kelly loved the exhilaration and speed. As an adolescent, he began racing motocross and cross-country races and later found his niche as a pro flat tracker. In his youth, his family bought a cabin in Placerville and started avidly snowmobiling in the area. Time up at the cabin was always special for him. Kelly also found joy in bird hunting with his best friend Bob, sons, and bird dogs.
Kelly worked as a mechanic at Saxton's Fruit Farm until opening up his own shop in Nampa. Although not always chipper about it, Kelly was good at fixing things and was renowned for his ingenuity and ability to rebuild and fabricate discontinued parts for old equipment.
In 2006, Kelly was diagnosed with a rare sinus cancer, he however did not let the disease keep him down. He rooted into his Christian faith and gained support from his spiritual communities at Deer Flat and Notus Baptist Church. Kelly also found therapy in the camaraderie and competition of auto racing at Meridian Speedway as a both a mechanic and a driver. Racing brought together new and old friends and three Perkins generations. In 2010, Kelly began volunteering to fix equipment and drill wells for humanitarian efforts to provide clean drinking water in Haiti. He made three trips to Haiti, one of which was during the historic 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake. Before being evacuated, he and his friends helped rescue and recover victims of the quake. Through this time, Kelly found purpose in serving others and God.
Kelly's love for family was a big part of his life. He enjoyed watching his children, nephews, and nieces grow up and start their own families. Kelly especially loved the time he had with his grandchildren and grand-nieces and nephews. Kelly was known for his dedication to helping others, his generosity, and enduring will. We are so grateful for the time that we had with you and the gifts that you shared with us Kelly.
Kelly was preceded in death by his father Galen, and is survived by his mother Frances, former spouse Kelly Jo Perkins, sons Dusty (Emily), Daniel (Elyse) and Richard (Sarah), five grandchildren, sister Debbie Crosiar (John), brother Jerry (Mercey), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kelly's celebration of life will be on Saturday, September 28, 2:00 pm at Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. For those so inclined, we think Kelly would be pleased by memorial donations to Healing Hands International to support well-drilling efforts in Haiti (www.hhi.org).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019