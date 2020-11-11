Ken Nelson07/23/1930 - 11/02/2020Kenneth Herbert Nelson was born on the Sells place in Apple Valley near Parma, Idaho in the summer of 1930. He was the first of 8 children born to Herb & Dora Nelson. Herb was farming the place with his dad, Andy, who came to Apple Valley to plant apple trees and then settled there around 1900.Kenny went to Apple Valley grade school. He did well in school although his 5th grade teacher complained repeatedly that "Kenny reads too much" on his report card. Ken claimed that he read every book in the Apple Valley library at least twice. Obviously, he was a boy hungry for knowledge. Or entertainment! He was an avid, lightning-fast reader his whole life, speeding through newspapers, Field & Stream, Outdoor Life, Pat McManus, Tom Clancy and whatever else he could get hold of and had time for.After graduating from Parma high school, Kenny enlisted with the US Army. He was stationed in Virginia and enjoyed his time there in green country. He had matured into a man of intelligence and discipline with a well-organized mind and the Army was keen to keep him on. But his dad needed him on the farm and there was this girl back home…So Kenneth came home to the farm. And the girl. In 1954, he married Norma. Together, they went hand in hand through a lifetime of farming here - good years and not-as-good years. Ken became the head of the family when his dad died in 1965. He was a conservative but astute business man and purchased several farms and rented other properties until Nelson Farms became a fair-size enterprise. With Norma's help, they did their own bookkeeping and payroll. Planning happened every morning at "Coffee" when Ken met with all involved to talk about the work of the day. And maybe… fishing or football or hunting or even a little bit about how the crops were doing. And probably some more about fishing.Of course, it wasn't all work and no play. Ken loved hunting and hiked the fields, hills and mountains looking for game. He was an avid fisherman, escaping every moment he could to cast a line. One of his proudest moments came in March of 1978 when he pulled a 6 pound 13 ounce smallmouth bass out of the Brownlee Reservoir, destroying the 16 year old record in Idaho by 15 ounces. He donated his record bass and it hung in the lobby of the Idaho Fish & Game office until July 2020 when his son, Herb, retrieved it for Ken's 90th birthday."Hard-working" could have been Ken's middle name. Long, long days were followed by nights in the office doing his books. He was very involved in the farm community and sat on boards and committees, attending meetings all winter long. For five generations, Ken's family lived and worked on the farms in Apple Valley; farming permeated every aspect of his life. He didn't retire his shovel from his war against kochia until he was 87 years old. In October 2019, Ken took an ill-fated walk down the driveway. While they stitched him up in the ER, we asked him "Why?!" He told us he was going to work. And we'd be willing to bet when he left us at sunrise on November 2nd, that's where he was going.Ken outlived his folks, 2 brothers, Andrew and Ed, 2 sisters, Barbara and Molly, 3 nephews, Kelly, Stevie and Craig, a grandson, Dylan, a great-nephew, Gage and Norma, his wife of 66 years who died on September 27. But he left a bunch of us here to carry on - his sister, Lynda Savage, brothers Randall (Claudia), and Steve (Alison), sisters-in-law, Liva (Ed) and Marian D'Ambrosio, brother-in-law, Wade Faries, 4 children, Kim (Russ), Herb (Brenda), Henry (Tonia) and Kendall (Sean) and a slew of beloved grandchildren and even a handful of great-grandchildren. Not to mention quite a few nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and fellow-farmers. He will be well and truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring when we can all get together.