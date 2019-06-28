Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Crossroads Community Church
4286 E. Amity Ave.
Nampa, ID
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
4286 E. Amity Ave.
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Bedolla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall Bedolla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendall Bedolla Obituary
Kendall Kamila Bedolla, 22 days, of Nampa, Kendall Kamila Bedolla, 22 day old infant daughter of Adriana Martinez and Noe Bedolla, passed away at a Boise hospital on Wednesday, June 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service for Kendall will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Crossroads Community Church, 4286 E. Amity Ave. in Nampa. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 -10:45 AM. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com (208)442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now