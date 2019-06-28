|
Kendall Kamila Bedolla, 22 days, of Nampa, Kendall Kamila Bedolla, 22 day old infant daughter of Adriana Martinez and Noe Bedolla, passed away at a Boise hospital on Wednesday, June 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service for Kendall will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Crossroads Community Church, 4286 E. Amity Ave. in Nampa. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 -10:45 AM. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com (208)442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 28, 2019