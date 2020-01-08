|
|
Kenneth "Knute" Dean Frisch
Kenneth Dean "Knute" Frisch, 82, formerly of Melba passed away January 5, 2020. "Knute" was born September 2, 1937 in Yoder, Colorado, the son of John Ashley and Ida Mae Frisch. He attended Melba, Idaho schools, graduating as Salutatorian from Melba High School in May 1955. In High School his services included: President of the Student Council, Member of F.F.A., Co-captain of the Melba Mustangs football team, captain of the basketball team, and he also played on the baseball team.
Knute took over the family farm with his mother and brothers until it sold in 2016. Over the years, he was also a staunch supporter of the Melba athletic teams, Melba Community Auction, Melba Senior Center and the Melba Museum.
He is survived by his brothers Jack and Gary (Butch); sisters: Dorothy, Peggy and Joyce; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was known as the favorite uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: James, Frank and John; and sister Betty.
Kenneth was given his nickname "Knute" by his neighbor Gus Olsen and it was often thought the name was after his football idol Knute Rockne. He was a strong, silent type known for his honesty ("if you can't say something positive, say nothing"). He had a strong will, and love for his family, the farm and the Melba valley. Ken never married.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, January 11, at Melba Cemetery, 7205 Baseline Rd in Melba with a reception following at the Melba Senior Center. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, January 10, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
"Success begins with a fellow's will; it's all in the state of mind!" Anon
The family wishes to greatly thank the staff at Grace Assisted Living and First Choice Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Melba Community Auction O/C Tad Zeyer, 7829 Baseline Rd, Melba, ID 83641, Melba Valley Sr. Center, 115 Baseline Rd, Melba, ID 83641 or Melba Valley Museum, 310 Carrie Rex Rd, Melba, ID 83641.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020