Kenneth Gibbs
January 20 1964 - September 15 2019
Kenneth Gibbs, 55, passed away September 15,2019 at St Lukes Hospital in Meridian Idaho. His funeral service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St Pauls Catholic Church on Roosevelt in Nampa Idaho.
Ken was born January 20, 1964 in Boise Idaho. He attended Nampa High School. He participated in Wrestling, and Rodeo and was active in many other activities. After High school he went on to be a draftsman in telecommunications industry and later and Engineer. His work took him all over the United States and he enjoyed this kind of travel.
Ken Converted to the Catholic Church in 2002, in Arizona and this is where his Spiritual Journey began with Jesus. Ken Loved prayer, contemplation, and helping people with great kindness. He loved others as God loves us and was loved by his coworkers and wonderful friends.
He relocated back to the Boise Area in 2004. He loved his Faith, his work, friends , family and his wonderful companion Pit Bull "ROXY" and his kitty "Hailey".
His hobbies include: Fishing, Motorcycles, Traveling, Boating, Fine Food, Swing Dancing, Research of varies topics, Great friends which he chose as family .
Kens parents proceeded him in death.
Ken is survived by Two brothers and Four sisters, Family and Lovely friends he chose as family .
Quote for Ken:
" KEN NEVER MET A STRANGER
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019