Kenneth Raymond Hardee, Jr.
September 11, 1964 - February 22, 2020
Kenneth Raymond Hardee, Jr., age 55, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, daughter, son and a few friends. Ken was born on September 11, 1964 in Pasadena, CA to Ken and Susan (Johnson) Hardee. He was a 1982 graduate of Capital High School in Boise, ID, a 1987 graduate of Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, ID, and earned his M.A. in Education at Southern Illinois University.
Ken and his wife Laura married on December 10, 1988 in Los Angeles, CA where they were active in LA FIrst Church of the Nazarene. He worked as an educator and coach at Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, CA, at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA, at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK, and at Western Oaks Middle School in Putnam City School District. He coached football, volleyball, and tennis but his passion was for girls' and womens' basketball at all levels.
Ken is survived by his wife Laura, daughter Megan and her husband Ralph Lopez, and son Samuel and his wife Cara (Fain) Hardee. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Ralph, Elijah, Julian, Ava, Zoe, Hanley Beth, Renner, and Miles. He is also survived by both parents, sister Christina Bly, and brother Brett Hardee, along with many other loving family members.
Ken was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene from an early age. He loved sharing about his faith and his love for Christ, living in community with close friends, and was known as an encourager to all. He often engaged in conversation about sports, but especially loved talking about the Boston Red Sox and the season of March Madness.
Ken was a registered organ donor but due to disease, was unable to donate. In his last days, he was able to will his body to OU Medical Research in the hopes that his earthly body might provide a small step toward a cure for cancer. Ken is now home and dwelling in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Ken Hardee Sports Management Scholarship fund at snu.edu "Give Now" or call (405) 491-6311
There will be a Celebration of Life at Karcher Church of the Nazarene, Nampa, ID on March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.; a cookie reception to follow.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020