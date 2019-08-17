|
|
Kenneth W. Kraft
1930 - 2019
Kenneth W. Kraft, age 89, earned his angel wings on July 17, 2019, at Nampa, ID. Memorial services will be held on Aug. 24th, 1:00 PM, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boise, with a reception to follow. Ken was raised at Oakes, ND, and married Lois DuBois of Oakes in 1950. He completed his military obligations and attended NDSU for pharmacy school. Ken's career took the family to several Midwest and Western states, finally settling in Boise, Idaho in 1978, after raising seven children. He retired from the Boise VA Hospital's pharmacy department. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with and building things, pursuits he shared with his children. Following a vision disease resulting in blindness, and after Lois' passing in 2013, he moved to a senior living complex in Nampa, ID, where he resided at the time of his death. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; his parents; and all his siblings. He is survived by seven children, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, several in-laws, and many good friends. A full obituary can be viewed on-line at: http://www.accentfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019