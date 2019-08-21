|
Kenneth Allen Olsen
September 6, 1963 - August 12, 2019
Ken was born in Illinois while his Dad was stationed on Scott Air Force Base and had many fond memories of places and adventures from his childhood with his siblings, Bob Gossard, Floydine Egurrola and Alice Mullins. Later he was joined by Julie Horton and Jen Fisher. Ken went to be with the Lord, Monday August 12, 2019, doing something he loved, riding. A genuine soul, he was always present when you spoke to him and deeply loved his family, friends, and the people who surrounded him. That love extended to his career as a teacher at Homedale High School, a community that cared for him the same way he cared for them. His commitment to his students extended far beyond the classroom; Ken could be spotted at nearly every school event and was described by his coworkers as the Ultimate Trojan Fan and Mascot. We as his family would describe him simply as selfless. His love for his Lord and Savior was the driving force behind his actions. He was a "rock and roll" kind of guy who brought that same spirit to his worship. Please help us carry on his legacy and celebrate his life Saturday the 24th, 10am at Christ the King Church in Nampa. To honor his ever joyful presence please wear bright colors, suspenders, and a fun tie. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to his memorial planting at The Rock, a faith-based community center in the process of being built for the youth of Homedale. A project in which he was very excited to be a part. Donations can be made at therockofhomedale.org
We thank All Valley Cremation for the excellent care. Photos and memories can be shared at allvalleycremation.com/obituaries by searching his name.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019