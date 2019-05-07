Kenneth "Kenny" Norman Shipton

February 21, 1947 - May 2, 2019

Kenneth Norman Shipton (Kenny), of Caldwell, Idaho passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born in Portola, California, February 21, 1947. He was raised in Portola, and resided in Connecticut and Reno before moving to Caldwell in 2005. He was the son of Audrey and Vance Shipton of Portola, California. He is survived by sisters; Betty Mahaffey of Central City, Colorado and Judy stark (Dick) of Caldwell, and a brother-in-law; Joe Transygier of Peterson, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Melba Shipton of Ogden, Utah. He will be missed by his extended family including the Javier Torres family and Neva Stark. Kenny had a great love of railroad history and was a collector of railroad memorabilia. He always had a lot of fun talking to other railroad buffs about railroading. He also had a great interest in classic cars, and especially a great love for his 1962 Dodge pickup. He enjoyed going to car shows and talking about classic automobiles.

Memorial services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Nampa Train Depot Museum. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary