Kenneth (Ken) D. Tolmie
October 3, 1930 - February 12, 2020
Kenneth (Ken) D. Tolmie, 89, passed away February 12, 2020 in Caldwell, Idaho.
Ken was born in Caldwell to Donald and Sophie Tolmie in October 1930. He was raised in Parma and was a graduate of Parma High School Class of 1948. He then attended the University of Idaho, where his education was interrupted by enlisting in the US Air Force. Ken served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was a Radio Operator with the 59th Air Rescue Squadron in Saudi Arabia and the 67th Air Rescue Squadron in England and crewed on various aircraft including the C-54 Skymaster, SA-16 Albatross and SB-29 Super Dumbo. He remained in the Air Force Reserve until July 1959. Ken returned from service to the U of I where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture with an emphasis in Agronomy and Soil Science in 1958. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Ken initially worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service and then moved to Swift & Company in Central California. In October 1960, he went to work for USS Agri-Chemicals, a Division of United States Steel Corporation, in Salt Lake City. He worked throughout the intermountain-west from 1960-1982, when he transferred to California where the Division was eventually taken over by LaRoche Industries, Inc. Ken retired in 1993 and moved back to the Treasure Valley.
Ken enjoyed sailing, fishing, a good round of golf, camping and a brilliant green lawn filled with trees that the neighbor's would envy.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Warren, Robert and Bruce as well as his daughter, Kristen and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kara, his son Craig (Denise) and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
Ken's family would like to thank the staff at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell for their love and care of Ken. They would also like to thank all of the health care personnel that have assisted Ken the last several years. At Ken's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020