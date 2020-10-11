Kenneth D. VanNortwick

August 28, 1940 - September, 29, 2020

Kenneth D. VanNortwick, 80, of Melba, ID died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at a Nampa hospital. Ken was born August 28, 1940 in Cozad, Nebraska to Edward and Phyllis VanNortwick. He lived there until 1958 when his family moved to Boise ID. He graduated from Borah High School in 1959 and attended Boise Junior College.

He met and married Georgia Schweitzer in 1965. They made their home and raised their children in Kuna ID. Ken raised registered Black Angus cattle on the farm until they moved to Melba, ID in 2003. His business career was in the lumber industry, buying and selling lumber and flooring until he retired in 2009. He loved hunting and fishing and being in the outdoors

Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgia, son John (Jennifer) VanNortwick of Kuna, daughter Amy (Michael) Waite, granddaughter Ella VanNortwick, grandsons Joshua Waite and Matthew Waite, sister Darla (Tom) Strong of Nampa ID, brothers Terry (Linda) VanNortwick of Nampa and Mark (Pat) VanNortwick of Weiser.

A private family service will be held at a later date.





