1/
Kenneth VanNortwick
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth D. VanNortwick
August 28, 1940 - September, 29, 2020
Kenneth D. VanNortwick, 80, of Melba, ID died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at a Nampa hospital. Ken was born August 28, 1940 in Cozad, Nebraska to Edward and Phyllis VanNortwick. He lived there until 1958 when his family moved to Boise ID. He graduated from Borah High School in 1959 and attended Boise Junior College.
He met and married Georgia Schweitzer in 1965. They made their home and raised their children in Kuna ID. Ken raised registered Black Angus cattle on the farm until they moved to Melba, ID in 2003. His business career was in the lumber industry, buying and selling lumber and flooring until he retired in 2009. He loved hunting and fishing and being in the outdoors
Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgia, son John (Jennifer) VanNortwick of Kuna, daughter Amy (Michael) Waite, granddaughter Ella VanNortwick, grandsons Joshua Waite and Matthew Waite, sister Darla (Tom) Strong of Nampa ID, brothers Terry (Linda) VanNortwick of Nampa and Mark (Pat) VanNortwick of Weiser.
A private family service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved