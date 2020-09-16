Kermit Carr
June 10, 1937 - September 12, 2020
Kermit Carr, 83, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away at his home on September 12th. Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born on June 10th, 1937 in Caldwell, Idaho to Thomas Milton Carr and Ida Isobel Soper Carr. Kermit was the oldest son to Tom and Isobel. He had a younger brother (Gayland) and two half-sisters (Thelma and Doris).
Kermit was raised in Caldwell and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1955. Kermit was involved in lots of activities during his youth. He loved horses and participated in the Junior Riding Club and rodeo. He also participated in Boys Federation and the musicals. During his senior year of high school, he had the lead role of Curly in Oklahoma.
After high school Kermit worked for his father's construction company and then at Blacker's Furniture. On July 8th, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Pincock in the Idaho Falls Temple. Brent was born on September 13, 1959. Soon they bought their first home on Savanah Street on Canyon Hill in Caldwell. Jolene was born June 20, 1961 and Maurine was born July 12, 1963. In 1964 Dad got a job with Morrison Knudson Company and the family moved to Coalville, Utah where Dad worked on bridge projects. In 1966 Dad was promoted with MK to be Foreman on a job in St. George Utah. Mark was born in St. George on January 11, 1967. Later that year they moved back to Idaho and lived in Fruitland and then moved to Caldwell in 1968. Kermit and Ruth built their dream home in 1973 where and they raised their family at "El Rancho Costa Mucho", on five acres southwest of Caldwell.
Kermit had a successful career in the construction industry. He began working for Tom Carr Construction and later for Morrison Knudson Company. He became an expert in concrete construction and then made a career change to sell concrete construction supplies. He worked for ICP, Champion, Protex, and Master Builders. He retired in July 1999 at age 62 and was ready to begin his golden years. Unfortunately, those years got cut short as Ruthie died on September 22, 2001. After 42 years of marriage, that was a difficult time for Kermit and the entire Family. He then married Linda Wheeler on February 23rd, 2002. Kermit and Linda enjoyed spending time between their home in Nampa and their cabin in Cascade. Linda passed away on March 3, 2017. Dad moved back to Caldwell and enjoyed his time on Chicken Dinner Road. He loved spending time with family and friends on going on lots of RZR rides all over the beautiful mountains of Idaho.
Kermit is survived by his brother Gayland (Barbara) Carr of Nampa; his son Brent (Lorri) Carr of Boise; Jolene (Joe) Wheeler of Nampa; Maurine (Eric) Wise of Pasco, Washington; Mark (Tayna) Carr of Alpine, Utah. He has 19 Grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19 concerns the family will be having a private memorial service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
