Kevin James Zatica
January 4, 1966 - October 28, 2020
Kevin Zatica was born on January 4, 1966 to Jim and Peggy Zatica. He passed away on October 28, 2020 in a tragic accident. He grew up in Jordan Valley, OR and graduated from Jordan Valley High School. Some will say that he only graduated due to his Mom's efforts in keeping him in line. Kevin's occupation was a wrecker and truck driver. He worked with his Dad at the Sinclair station in Jordan Valley and lived for a time in Nampa, ID. Trucking was deep in his heritage as his Basque grandfather (Aichicha) held one of the first Interstate commerce trucking numbers issued in the US. Throughout his career, Kevin made many long-lasting friendships.
Kevin enjoyed hunting, especially elk hunting. He made many memories while out with his friends. He had a huge heart and was a good friend to many.
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Melissa of Fairbanks, AK; His father, Jim Zatica of Jordan Valley, OR; a sister, Lee Ann Conro and spouse Mike of Jordan Valley, OR; Nephew, Patrick Conro and spouse Logan of Coeur d' Alene, and niece Kelly Chamberlain and spouse Tyler of Nyssa, OR
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy, his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
There is some solace to his survivors as Kevin was doing what he loved by being out in the sagebrush racing around in his RZR when this tragic accident occurred. If a lesson can be learned from Kevin's tragic passing, it might be to always keep in mind that none of us know the time or the place of our passing and to always be watchful and ready,
Kevin's family suggests that memorials be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, PO Box 186, Jordan Valley, OR, 97910. Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service will be held for only his immediate family. Please accept our apologies for this situation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com