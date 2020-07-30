Kimberly Catherine ArrubarrenaMay 27, 1972 - July 22, 2020On July 22, 2020 in Boise, ID, Kim, 48, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family members and friends. She was born in Pocatello, ID on May 27, 1972. Kim graduated Melba high school in 1990. She was a loving and caring individual who always unselfishly helped others. To see the rest of her obituary, you can follow this link : https://bellavidafuneral.com/kimberly-catherine-arrubarrena/?fbclid=IwAR0ugerKPVvNXMbHKlbkUiSY_Pzv39QZsPOLeb876QNqA1fzPL5i4e2Z6Ew