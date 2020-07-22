Kimberly C. GarciaJuly 28, 1958 - July 16, 2020Kimberly "Kim" Garcia, 61, of Homedale, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the loving arms of her husband, Martin, who helped fight her battle with cancer from the beginning to the end.Kim was born July 28, 1958, in Elizabeth, New Jersey and grew up in Englishtown. She loved the family's vacation home on Lake Naomi in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania where she spent summer and winter vacations enjoying all the great things the lake and mountains had to offer.In 1974, her family decided to sell their home in New Jersey so they could live year-round on the lake in the Poconos. During Kim's high school years, she worked as a lifeguard on the lake's pools, enjoying the sunshine and pushing her boundaries to the limit, "in a fun way". When she graduated, she and her best friend, Denise, took off to seek new adventures starting in Florida, doing odd jobs, sleeping on beaches, and having the time of their lives.Her family moved back to Idaho in 1977, where her mother was born and raised in Wilder. Kim married and divorced, but was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Cassandra and Rachel. She later went to work for Kit Manufacturing and met Martin, the love of her life. They were married on August 6, 1993 and Martin helped raise both of the girls. Soon after they were married, they purchased their home in Homedale and lived the rest of their married life there.Kim worked for the Homedale School District for eleven years while raising her family and was always thought of fondly for her outstanding work ethic.Kim always enjoyed a great cup of coffee, carrying her coffee mug everywhere she went. She loved walking on the beach with the wind blowing through her hair, surprising her family with gifts from the home shopping networks, and she never met a FedEx driver she didn't like. She had a heart of gold and always gave so much love and care to everyone she met. She had a kind word for any situation and was always so forgiving. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her kind soul.Kim is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Sweet Sennick. Her survivors include her husband, Martin Garcia; daughters, Cassandra Guess and Rachel (Stuart) Tice; grandchildren: Sydni, Alex, Emma, Lauren, Kiley, and Morgan; father, Louis (Diane) Sennick; brother, Louis "Dusty" (Cindy) Sennick; sister, Elizabeth (Nathan) Glenn; her best furry friend, her beagle, Junie; and nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held for immediate family only. A graveside service will be open to family and friends on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 A.M. at Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are kindly required.