Kimberly Kay Myers
April 11, 1970 - October 16, 2020
Kimberly Kay (Seable) Myers passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Parma, Idaho. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to John A. Seable and Marsha K. (Palmer) Seable, on April 11, 1970. The Seables moved to Caldwell when Kim was just under two years old. Kim attended school in Caldwell and graduated from CHS in 1988. She loved and excelled at drama and volleyball.
Kim married the love of her life, Roger Myers, in 1998 at the Boise Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kim was the proud mother of three children: William, Cody and Kalee. Kim constantly served those around her. She was the Parma school "sports mom" to many children in several sports fields. She served in many different capacities in her church and community. One of her greatest loves was her dedicated service as the Old Fort Boise Pageant Director, where she loved and mentored all the girls she worked with. Before her children were born, she loved the working with and serving disabled adults at CommuniCare.
Kim is survived by her husband, Roger, and her children William, Cody and Kalee; her parents, John and Marsha Seable; brothers, John and Aaron Seable and their families; and, her sister Crystal Nykreim and her family. She is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, her mother-in-law Judy Robinson, and father-in-law Scott Myers and his wife, Liz Myers. She will be greatly missed by all, but her memory will continue to warm our hearts forever. The family is very grateful for all the love and support they have received from numerous friends, family and loved ones. While no public services will be held, the family hopes that all of us can follow Kim's example of selfless service by reaching out to and blessing the lives of those around us.
