Kyle Cundiff
1935 - 2020
Senior Master Sargent (Ret) Kyle Gene Cundiff, friend, football nut, flower lover, and above all Military Man, left this world on July 6, 2020. He and his twin sister Joan were born in Dallas, Pennsylvania on September 28, 1935, 5th and 6th in a family of 8 children to Kyle and Margaret Cundiff. After his high school graduation in 1952 he joined the Air Force.
His Military career was very distinguished and spanned a period of 30 some years. The portion he was most proud of consisted of flying drones during the Viet Nam War. As a result of this time, he logged 302 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Kyle was a patriot and Military Man to the end.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 35 years Janice Cundiff. He also is survived by his twin sister Joan Carney (Russell), sisters Beverly Anderson, Marion Salerno, and brother Ron Cundiff (Judy). Children Kim (Jim) Bermas and Wayne Cundiff and numerous grand children and nieces and nephews.
Remembrances will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
.
Go in peace you good and faithful servant.