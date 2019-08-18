|
L. Dee Cantrall
March 24, 1950 - August 9, 2019
L. "Dee" Cantrall, 69, of Nampa, passed away on Friday, Aug 9th after a long illness. Dee was an exceptional mother, daughter and friend who will be missed by many.
Dee was born on March 24, 1950 in Cascade, Idaho, to Art and Irene Cantrall (Archer). She was raised in Round Valley and educated in the Cascade school district. Dee spent many years as a homemaker later working for Amalgamated Sugar Company. Dee loved to fish and crochet.
Dee is survived by her mother, Irene Archer of Nampa, a son, Benjamin Cantrell (Nampa) and partner, Jackie Taylor, and a daughter, Elizabeth Carter with spouse Luke Carter of Nampa. 4 grandchildren- Isaac Carter (Mathee), Cassandra Cobble (Josh), Stephen Carter and Andrea Carter. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifetime friends.
The family would like to specially thank Heart n Home Hospice and Dee's care team- Laurie, Stephanie, Carrie, Scott and Mandy. Thank you to Jeff Johnson of Norco.
Additionally, the family would like to thank Judy Davis for her commitment to caring for Dee. Without Judy, Dee would not have been able to pass in the comfort of her home.
A graveside service will be held at the Alpha Cemetery in Cascade, ID on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019