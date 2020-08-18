L. Lorraine Schimmels
October 29, 1919 - August 8, 2020
Parents were Frederick William Rothert and Margaret Jane Kennedy Howden Rothert. I was born on Oct 29, 1919 in Minot, ND shortly before noon. (Mum used to say that I was "always on time for meals.") Dad had retired before I was born, and he was just 40 years old then. (He ended up working into his 70's.) There were five older siblings: Edith Mildred, Blanche Eileen, Charles Richard, Margaret Patricia, and Florence Ione.
My given name was Lillian Lorraine, but as they called me "Baby" most of the time, when I learned to talk, I called myself Abbie, the name stuck, and later evolved to just Abb. I graduated from Minot High School in 1937. I attended 2 years of nurse's training at Trinity Hospital in Minot. I married George Farden on June 23, 1939. We had two children, Rebecca Diane and Stephen Howard.
In 1950, we moved to Parma, ID, where we purchased a Western Auto Store. George became ill with multiple myeloma in 1957, and he died in July 1958. I was employed at the Caldwell hospital, so I sold the Parma home in 1959 and the children and I moved to Caldwell. I developed a Federally sponsored course for training of Medical Secretaries, and I taught the class for 6 years.
I was married to Wayne Schimmels in 1961 at Boone Church in Caldwell. I was privileged to raise his five-year-old daughter, Toni Jeanne. In 1964, we had our daughter Patricia Lorraine, born in Caldwell. I am a past Elder of Boone Memorial Presbyterian Church. In 1983, I received a Distinguished Member Award from the Idaho Medical Record Association. In 1985, I received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Idaho Statesman Newspaper.
My parents, all siblings, and both husbands preceded me in death. Lorraine is survived by her son Steve (Connie) Farden, daughter Patricia (Steve) McAllister-Schneefuss, stepdaughters Diana K. (Ken) Snodgrass and Toni Jeanne (Terry) Hayden. Also, her grandchildren: Greg (Kara) Farden, Jeff Farden, Jolene Gallegos, Kyle (Liz) McAllister, Kendel DeBlieck, Mark Snodgrass, Michael (Angela) Snodgrass, Cindy, Bill Stiehl, Connie Simons, Mike (Karen) McKay, Vicki McQueen, Carrie Trosper, Kelli Gigray; great-grandchildren: Jenna, James, Riley, Kennedy, Devrey, Lauren, Cory, Casey, Matthew, Jennifer, Austin, Connor, Grayson, Emma, Casey, Willy, Kayla, Zachary, Jessica, Paige, Jeremy, Josie, and Toby.
Special remembrance Fox Wilson, Sally Loftus and Nachele Farden. The family would like to thank Prestige Senior Living at Karcher Estates and Serenity Hospice for their care.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Parma Cemetery in Parma, Idaho. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com