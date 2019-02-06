Larry Bahem

June 5, 1936 - February 2, 2019

Larry Bahem, 82, of Homedale, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on February 2, 2019. Larry was born on June 5, 1936 in Caldwell to Art and Martha Bahem. He grew up in Homedale, Idaho on his family farm that he would one day take over with his wife Colleen whom he married on September 13, 1958. If he wasn't on the farm, you could usually find him cooking for sheep camp or out in the Owyhees searching for arrow heads. In addition to farming, Larry was also an active member of the community. Something he really enjoyed was serving as part of the Lion's Club for over 30 years. Fishing was Larry's favorite past time. After retiring from farming, there wasn't a weekend that you wouldn't find him in his boat, casting lines.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Art and Martha, wife Colleen, son Todd, and grandson Todd. He is survived by his brother Ernie (Sheryl); sons: Alan (Ramona), Dave (Annette), Ken (Sylvia), grandchildren, Adam (Jamie), Alysha (Chris), Amanda (Skylar), Kortney (Daniel), Konner, Tara, Cody, Justin, Brody (Kailyn), and Hayden. Larry was also lucky to be survived by many great-grandchildren: Landon, Blaine, Kasen, Ty, Bridger, Anna, Walker, Kendall, and Karson.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019