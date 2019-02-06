Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
(208) 337-3252
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapel
Homedale, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bahem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Bahem


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Bahem Obituary
Larry Bahem
June 5, 1936 - February 2, 2019
Larry Bahem, 82, of Homedale, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on February 2, 2019. Larry was born on June 5, 1936 in Caldwell to Art and Martha Bahem. He grew up in Homedale, Idaho on his family farm that he would one day take over with his wife Colleen whom he married on September 13, 1958. If he wasn't on the farm, you could usually find him cooking for sheep camp or out in the Owyhees searching for arrow heads. In addition to farming, Larry was also an active member of the community. Something he really enjoyed was serving as part of the Lion's Club for over 30 years. Fishing was Larry's favorite past time. After retiring from farming, there wasn't a weekend that you wouldn't find him in his boat, casting lines.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Art and Martha, wife Colleen, son Todd, and grandson Todd. He is survived by his brother Ernie (Sheryl); sons: Alan (Ramona), Dave (Annette), Ken (Sylvia), grandchildren, Adam (Jamie), Alysha (Chris), Amanda (Skylar), Kortney (Daniel), Konner, Tara, Cody, Justin, Brody (Kailyn), and Hayden. Larry was also lucky to be survived by many great-grandchildren: Landon, Blaine, Kasen, Ty, Bridger, Anna, Walker, Kendall, and Karson.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.