Larry Devern Baker
April 4, 1943 - December 23, 2019
Larry Devern Baker, age 76 of Boise, Idaho, passed away on December 23, 2019. Larry was born on April 4, 1943 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Hazel Pirnie and Orville Baker. He was employed for 30 years by Burlington Railroad as a Signal Supervisor.
Larry was a member of Boise Ranch where he enjoyed playing golf for many years. One of his favorite past times was his 1917 Model T and Larry was a member of the Western Idaho Model T Club. Larry was also a member of the Elks Club.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Orville, and his brother Doyle. He is survived by his wife, Rhodene, his sons Kevin (Katie); Larry; grand-children and great grand-children, nieces and nephews and countless friends.
The family would like to thank all the very special, caring nurses and doctors at St. Luke's Meridian and the MISTI Team who cared for Larry with such gentle, compassionate spirits. Also, a special thanks to ST. Luke's Hospice caregivers, in addition to, Health Watch Homecare.
The family would also like to recognize the members of the Model T Club for their continued support and care for Larry during a difficult time.
Larry would be honored by any contribution to St. Luke's MISTI or St. Luke's Hospice on his behalf.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Viewing and Rosary will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the Cloverdale Memorial Park, Boise.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019