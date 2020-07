Larry Charles Bingham, 77, of Nampa, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2212 E. Amity Ave, Nampa with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 AM prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . (please consider social distancing and the wearing of masks) 208-467-7300