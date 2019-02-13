Larry S Bull

December 11, 1963 - January 27, 2019

Larry S Bull, age 55, passed away, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at his home in Caldwell. He was born in Twin Falls on December 11, 1963 to Karla Jean and Larry Dave Bull.

He graduated from Caldwell High School and attended Boise State University playing golf while pursuing a business degree. Golf became his world in High School and he was an avid life-long golfer who was well known throughout the Idaho golfing community. Larry was an extremely funny person and loved to make people laugh especially his family. He lived his life to the beat of his own drum and no matter what obstacle came his way he forged ahead.

The true love of his life and was his son, Lorenzo. Their bond was strong and for this, there truly are no words.

Larry is survived by his son Lorenzo M Bull, his father Larry Bull Sr., sisters Kathy (Richard) Dillon, Debbie (Brian) Tuft and Lajuana Andersen, and his brother David (Randy) Bull. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as two great nephews and two great nieces.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 17th, 12:00 p.m. at 412 S Voyage Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. We love and miss you! Forever in our hearts…