Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Kuna Cemetery
Larry Gross Obituary
Larry Gene Gross, 79, of Kuna, died January 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A reception will follow at the Nampa Funeral Home with a burial service to follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Kuna Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
