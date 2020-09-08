Larry E Joseph
September 13, 1944 - September 2, 2020
Larry (Lawrence) Joseph passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He left this life in the only place he would want to be....on his beloved farm in Nampa, Idaho. Larry was born 9-13-44, the son of Kenneth and Elva Joseph in Nampa, Idaho. He was raised in the Happy Valley area and graduated from Kuna High School in 1962. Those are the basics......now, the rest of the story.
Larry married Carole Williams and with love, hard work and patience they built a beautiful life together. Starting off like most young couples, not much money, but big dreams, the combination of Larry's work ethic and Carole's sense of creativity they made an old farmhouse into a lovely starter home for what came next...Kids! They were blessed with two children Scott and Nikki who were a source of pride and joy to both.
Larry worked at Mountain West Telephone Co., or "Ma Bell" for 30 plus years where he continued to make lifelong friends and memories. He kept in contact with as many as he could over the years and would be at their beck and call if they needed his help.
His farm and cattle were his other passion - we believe he knew the personality of each cow he owned. It would break his heart when he would lose a calf or have to sell one of his "girls". Larry was also blessed with his "other family", Ron White his friend of 50 years who would be at the farm every Saturday or whenever he was needed to get the job done. Kelly and Carrie Lupton lived at the farm and for thirty years assisted Larry to keep the place and the livestock in tip-top shape. He always said he couldn't have done it without the three of them, they were greatly appreciated.
When he lost his beloved Carole, life, with it's twists and turns, brought he and Rose Wilson together. They went to high school together and having became reacquainted as a widower and widow began another chapter. He had retired and having all the help he had at the farm he was able to get away......they bought a fifth wheel and off they went. He had new experiences, saw new sights and met new people during his RVing phase and enjoyed every minute of it. He never met a stranger!
Anyone who knew him had to have heard at least one of his "Larry-isms"; the one-liners that would come out of nowhere and make you laugh or think. We could never figure out how he came up with them, probably his life experiences and his ability to put it into his own words. He was part Mark Twain and Jerry Seinfeld.
He was preceded in death by Carole, his parents and his beloved Uncle Mel and Aunt Elsie. Larry is survived by his son, Scott Joseph and his "baby girl" Nikki (Abel) Pacheco, Rose Wilson, sister Kay (Gerald) Blanc, nephew Jake Steele, and cousins Ann and Doug Griffin.
Due to the virus restrictions, we can't have the service he deserves. A small, private funeral will be held, and hopefully, later on we can get you all together to remember and "talk about how great it used to be". Please share Larry memories on the Tribute Page at cloverdalefuneralhome.com
. The family welcomes donations to the Idaho Youth Ranch as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
His life was full.....full of family, friendships and years of hard work, he could never "take a break". We don't believe he would change a thing, and neither would we. The only way to close this is to say good-bye in his own words, in that slow drawl he had - "We'll see you on down the trail there, Pard.....keep it at a trot."