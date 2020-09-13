Larry C Kruger

November 8, 1940 - August 29, 2020

On Nov. 8, 1940, Caldwell, Id. a son was born to Eunice and Lorin Kruger, so began Larry Charles Kruger's journey of life. In his early years he enjoyed farm life and attended elementary school in Ten Davis. When Larry was about ten years old his father listed the property as Lorin and Larry Kruger farms. Lorin then applied and received exclusive rights to use the prefixes KRU-AYR as the brand name of the certified Ayrshire cattle they raised on the farm. The breed proved it's merit as their prize Bull Idaho Pat won Grand champion two years in a row at the Boise State fair. The experts predicted Idaho Pat would have likely won a third championship had he not suffered an injury prior to the 1950 Fair.

After Junior high Larry transferred to Notus High. His love of sports took on a new perspective with the Pirates. He lettered in Basketball, Baseball and Football. Larry contributed to many spirited contests in the Snake River Valley B Conference, even bringing home to Notus a few Championships. Larry graduated in 1959. Where upon he enrolled in college at the U of I. His matriculation ended abruptly as he was called home to help on the farm.

Now back home Larry reignited a High school relationship with Linda Rae Sparks. They were married in August 1960 and made their home in Notus. Larry and Linda were proud parents of Randy, Rhonda and Brenda. Larry was active in the Caldwell Exchange Club and BPOE where he enjoyed helping with the Caldwell Rodeo, fireworks, and parades. Larry worked for Crookham seed co. as Production Manager and remained there for about 20 years. Larry and Linda were divorced in 1977.

Larry tried his hand at several other jobs, while at one he met a young lady named Sally Hastriter. In 1983 they were married. Larry inherited an extended family from Sally and accepted them as his own. Larry was then employed by Dorsey Seed co. While in Washington St. Larry and Sally adopted a 10 year old girl named Sheila and gave her a loving home. They returned to Idaho and started Kruger Gardens in Middleton. Sally became ill, they retired and moved to Caldwell. During Sally's illness Larry remained steadfast in her care and attention. Sally past away in 2010.

Through a friend he met Bonnie Bunger and they were married in 2013. Larry was an avid College of Idaho fan and season ticket holder for Basketball and Football. He enjoyed sports with dog Maisee at his side, morning coffee, story-telling with friends, and the week wouldn't be complete without a cinnamon roll at the Sunrise Cafe.

Larry's journey of life ended August 29, 2020 of Covid-19 virus. He shall forever be in the hearts and memories of all he touched.

Larry is preceded in death by Lorin and Eunice Kruger, Sally Kruger.

Larry is survived by Bonnie Kruger, Gary Kruger, Connie & Jerry Stills. Son Randy & Tarri Kruger, Daughter Rhonda & Ben Antunes, Brenda Kopsa. Daughters Shelley & Scott Wilson, Sheila & Brian McCormack, Son Gary & Stacy Hastriter. 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

Per Larry's request there will be no service.





