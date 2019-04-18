Services Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 467-7300 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Viewing 8:30 AM Funeral service 9:30 AM Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Larry Newman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Newman

Larry "Zane" Newman

Zane Newman passed away in his home peacefully on April 17th from the effects of old age on his well-used body. From 1978 to 2018 Zane fueled Nampa and Caldwell with his friendly disposition and evident determination as he rode his bike and walked miles each month.

Born on July 12, 1971 in Santa Clara, California, Zane was the fifth child and only son of Larry Dee and Jeane (Harshbarger) Newman. A real-world Z-man born with unique characteristics that contributed to his rich life. As a striking example of perseverance, Zane never let his Down syndrome or diabetes limit him.

His competitive nature was seen many times such as when he and Jojo terrorized the playground by rounding up the children in a manner befitting of a blue healer. With a high score of 267, Zane was an avid bowler who participated in both local bowling leagues and the Special Olympics.

Zane found harmony between his monotone singing and melodic personality in a serenade that entertained locals for years. Zane had the courage to share this harmony at local karaoke hotspots such as Nampa Bowl. He made friends easily and kept them to the end. His kind hearted nature helped him in his service as a Priest in the LDS Church.

After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1991, he and his dad formed the trucking duo meeting at Mr V's to swap stories with other truckers before their many trips.

Born into a family of five sisters Zane was smitten with the women in his life. In 2004 Zane was married to Velma Simpson, whom he met at the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament when she approached him and asked to be his girlfriend and to dance. He baptized his wife with the help of the missionaries. Their friendship and love was tender and carried on until 2015. They parted on friendly terms. A year later he met Amy Marler at Caldwell Bowl and their sweet friendship lasted until Zane's passing.

As the World's most dedicated fan, Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum, Garth Brooks and BSU football will notice a dramatic drop in sales with Zane's passing.

Zane is preceded in death by his Father and survived by his Mother, his five sisters: D'Jean Cornish (Vern), Nicolette Newman, Lara Bernal, Jodee Sisson (Lary), Leath Ann Bettinger (Jeff), and 20 nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held on Friday the 19th from 6pm - 8pm and again on Saturday the 20th at 8:30am. Funeral services will be held at 9:30am on Saturday the 20th at Zeyer Funeral Chapel (83 North Midland Blvd, Nampa, Idaho). Following the funeral he will be laid to rest in the Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho just a few feet from his Father's resting place. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Zane's name to the Special Olympics of Idaho. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019