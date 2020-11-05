Larry Theodore SnydalMay 21, 1945 - November 3, 2020Larus Theodore Snydal was born in Grafton, North Dakota, to Johan Steindor Snydal and Herdis Sigurbjorg Johnson. He arrived as the baby to 6 siblings. He grew up in Goodyear AZ and graduated from Agua Fria High School in 1963 and University of Arizona in 1968. He is survived by his wife Linda and daughters Lara, Amy, Lisa, Laura, Emily and sons Michael and Nathanael. His son Pete died in 2016. His life journey became significant when he gave his heart to Jesus at age 40. He loved, that later he had the privilege of serving in Colombia and Brazil SA with Wycliffe Bible Translators. Those 24 years were his life's calling. Larry will be remembered by family and friends for his hospitality, generosity, and desire to know God better. He will especially be missed by Ethan, Steve, Suzie, Eliana, and Stacie for fishing and fun. Also by his sister's Bea, Gloria, Joann and Doris for Tuesday morning skype Bible Study. To the guys in Bible Study you can guess he is now singing, "I surrender All".Special thanks to Laura & Ryan and family and Nathanael & Darla and daughter, for camping out with Larry & Linda to serve them and walk this road with them for the last 58 days.In lieu of flowers any love gift can be sent to Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center, 1323 12th Ave. Rd Nampa, ID 83651A celebration of life will be announced on Facebook.