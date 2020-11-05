1/1
Larry Snydal
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Theodore Snydal
May 21, 1945 - November 3, 2020
Larus Theodore Snydal was born in Grafton, North Dakota, to Johan Steindor Snydal and Herdis Sigurbjorg Johnson. He arrived as the baby to 6 siblings. He grew up in Goodyear AZ and graduated from Agua Fria High School in 1963 and University of Arizona in 1968. He is survived by his wife Linda and daughters Lara, Amy, Lisa, Laura, Emily and sons Michael and Nathanael. His son Pete died in 2016. His life journey became significant when he gave his heart to Jesus at age 40. He loved, that later he had the privilege of serving in Colombia and Brazil SA with Wycliffe Bible Translators. Those 24 years were his life's calling. Larry will be remembered by family and friends for his hospitality, generosity, and desire to know God better. He will especially be missed by Ethan, Steve, Suzie, Eliana, and Stacie for fishing and fun. Also by his sister's Bea, Gloria, Joann and Doris for Tuesday morning skype Bible Study. To the guys in Bible Study you can guess he is now singing, "I surrender All".
Special thanks to Laura & Ryan and family and Nathanael & Darla and daughter, for camping out with Larry & Linda to serve them and walk this road with them for the last 58 days.
In lieu of flowers any love gift can be sent to Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center, 1323 12th Ave. Rd Nampa, ID 83651
A celebration of life will be announced on Facebook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved